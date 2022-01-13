HARRISBURG — Rep. David Rowe (R-85) has announced that eastern Union County has received a $100,000 Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP) grant, totaling $100,000.
The funds will be used by the Borough of Lewisburg for a flood mitigation program
“This funding will go a long way in helping flood mitigation efforts in Union County," Rowe said. "I want to commend the local officials who have helped make it happen."
STMP, a grant program administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), offers tools and consultant services to improve municipalities managerial, administrative and financial capacity.
