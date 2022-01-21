State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash (injury)
SNYDERTOWN — An Elysburg woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 12:59 p.m. Jan. 18 along Snydertown Road at North Main Street, Snydertown, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Harry J. Lewis, 34, of Middleburg, was traveling north when it failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a 2019 Subaru Forester driven by Diane K. Ambrose, 71, of Elysburg. Both drivers and a passenger in Lewis’ vehicle were belted. Ambrose sustained what police said was an injury to her neck, but she was not hospitalized.
Lewis will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 4:58 p.m. Jan. 18 along Upper Road, east of High Road, East Cameron Township, Northumberland County.
Kelly A. Lynn, 39, of Hegins, was traveling in a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander at a high rate of speed when police said Lynn reached for a water bottle as the vehicle crashed in a snow-filled ditch. The vehicle then struck a culvert and rolled, before hitting a mailbox. Lynn was belted.
She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
Theft
RUSH TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of $4,950.95 from an 80-year-old Danville woman.
The alleged incident involving a counterfeit/forged check, was reported between 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29 and noon Jan. 15 along Rushtown Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle encountered slippery conditions, went out of control and struck a guide rail.
Troopers said a 2016 Mazda CX-5 driven by Anna M. Howelett, 28, of Jersey Shore, was traveling north when it struck the guide wire. Howlett was belted. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Theft by deception
WOLF TOWNSHIP —Someone filed an unemployment claim using the personal information of a 62-year-old Hughesville man.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 10:01 a.m. Jan. 17 along Route 118, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP —Someone allegedly duplicated the New Jersey temporary registration on a vehicle of a 34-year-old Williamsport woman, which resulted in the woman receiving numerous bills from the turnpike for unpaid tolls.
The amount stolen was listed at $269.60, police noted.
The incident was reported between 4:25 p.m. Dec. 24 and 5:15 p.m. Dec. 28 along Valley Heights Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP —The unemployment information of a 38-year-old South Williamsport woman was used in an unemployment benefits scam, police reported.
The incident occurred between 7 a.m. Jan. 9 and 1:23 p.m. Jan. 18 along Johnson Drive, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County.
