TURBOTVILLE — Dr. Joseph R. Fischer describes the area just west of upper Northumberland County as once being “Indian Country.”
An author and retired Army officer, Fischer was the keynote speaker during the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society’s (WRFFHS) annual meeting, held Tuesday.
Fischer’s 1997 publication, “A Well-Executed Failure, The Sullivan Campaign Against the Iroquois, July-September 1779,” maintains the campaign presented unique challenges including wooded terrain and isolation. It turned out to be a proving ground for the Continental Army which would eventually defeat the forces of Great Britain.
The opposition also included nations other than Great Britain.
“The Seneca, most of the Onondaga, all of the Cayuga and the Mohawk sided with the British,” Fischer told the group. “The Oneida and the Tuscarora were the last of the six nations to side with the Americans.”
The expedition led by Gen. John Sullivan has attracted criticism for purported brutality against the native nations.
But was it genocide as the term is defined today?
Fischer cast doubt on a frequently repeated assertion. He said records indicate people inside Sullivan’s army referred to some indigenous people as allies.
“Sullivan was quick to sit back and point out that they are allies who we will treat as friends and equals,” Fischer added. “It was something that was somewhat unusual.”
Fischer said there was also an account that Sullivan left a barrel of salted pork for an older Iroquois woman in an abandoned house near Horseheads, N.Y. He instructed troops, on half-rations at the time, to leave the woman alone and in peace.
“That does not to me sound like a general officer who is intent on something called genocide,” Fischer said. “One of the problems we have with genocide is that it is applied today to events which occurred 200 years ago.”
Fischer agreed it was plausible that Sullivan’s Expedition could qualify as a genocide as now defined. If so, other Revolutionary War conflict would also qualify.
“The frontier war was a bloody mess,” Fischer said. “You guys should know better than me about Fort Freeland and the (July 1779) attack.”
Fischer referred to the attack on five local youths in July 1779, which was followed by an attack by British troops and over 300 Seneca on Fort Freeland. More than 100 Americans were believed to have died in the skirmishes as well as members of a militia group sent to relieve the locals.
Fischer praised Sullivan’s use of plank roads which were laid roughly along highway routes which are still in use today.
His talk was well-received by society members and guests at the WRFFHS annual meeting, held at the Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church.
“People have no idea what everybody went through in this area,” said Jane Koch, WRFFHS retired vice president. “Fort Freeland was the frontier.”
Randy Watts, former society president, said it was interesting that Sullivan’s army grouped together at Wind Gap before heading north. He said they gathered at a point on the Appalachian Trail he was quite familiar with.
After a military career, Fischer was a civilian professor of history of the United States Army at the Command and General Staff College.
Fischer noted that he has studied how the Red Army has done business, having commanded a mechanized tank infantry company near the West German/East German border.
Of the current Russia-Ukraine conflict, he offered uncertainty, especially regarding Russian President Vladmir Putin.
“The great unknown is Putin,” Fischer said. “The assumption we all made back in the day when looking at the Red Army was that the Soviet Union was led by rational people. That’s the only way you could bet on a world where there were in my day intermediate range thermonuclear weapons.”
Fischer speculated whether Putin could afford to not win.
“If he fails to achieve his goals in Ukraine he has lost, even if he hasn’t lost a smidgen of Russian territory,” he said. “I don’t know where he goes from there.”
Fischer added that conquest of a southern part of Ukraine, an area of industry and natural resources, may be a goal of Putin. To date in the conflict, he estimated Russian casualties to be in the thousands.
