Milton, PA (17847)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.