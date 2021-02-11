WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — State Police at Milton reported a 28-year-old Dallas, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Virginia woman found along the interstate earlier this week in West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Tracy Ray Rollins Jr. was apprehended by state police from Pa. and Connecticut Thursday in Milldale, Conn. He is awaiting extradition back to Pa., state police reported.
Confirmation came Wednesday that the woman whose body was found over the weekend near the Mile Run exit of Interstate 80 was well-known but estranged from her family.
The brother of Rebecca Landrith, 47, said she had been separated from the family for about five years. George Landrith, according to PennLive, noted his sister had never married.
Landrith, 47, of Alexandria, Va., was one of five siblings. She was a finalist in the 2014 Miss Manhattan contest and modeled during Fashion Week in New York City.
Landrith’s iStudio page noted participation in “America’s It Girl,” a 12-episode television show in 2014-15. The competition program, which encouraged young women to improve their modeling careers, focused on health and career plans.
State police said the investigation into Landrith’s death allegedly by multiple gunshots was ongoing. They believed Landrith travelled through Ohio and Indiana in the days before her death.
Landrith also had ties in Utah, South Dakota and other states according to investigators.
