MILTON — “Everyone deserves a haircut.”
Those words by Pedro Reyes, of Serving Others Loving Others Mobile Parlor, exemplify the feelings surrounding a back-to-school event held Monday at The Bridge of Hope.
The community center, operated on King Street in Milton by Crossroads Nazarene Church, hosted its forth such back-to school event.
Janette Berge, an associate pastor with the church, said the event was unable to be held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Early Monday afternoon, she anticipated 125 to 150 children would attend this year’s event.
Those who attended received free haircuts and back-to-school supplies.
“We forget, a haircut is an uplifting experience,” Reyes said.
He added that all children should have the opportunity to enjoy a haircut prior to the first day of school.
Berge praised the stylists who volunteered their time to provide the cuts during the event. In addition to Reyes, other participants included Sculptures and Good Times Barbershop, both of Lewisburg, as well as Corner Cuts, of Sunbury.
More than one dozen volunteers from Crossroads Nazarene Church also assisted with the event.
“We are helping with getting kiddos a good start back to school,” Berge said. “We have the opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus in a practical way.”
Those who attended were thankful for the event. Tiffanie Lombard brought her two children to the community center.
“I’m very thankful because right now I’m struggling because of the pandemic,” Lombard said. “This is great for the kids to get a fresh look for school.”
Berge said the event also served to preview the programming offered through The Bridge of Hope.
Homework help will be available from 3 to 4:45 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday throughout the school year. The program will be open to children in fourth through seventh grade.
Berge noted that transportation to the center will be provided for elementary students. The facility is located in close proximity to the Milton Middle School, so students who attend classes there can walk to the center.
Pre-registration for the after-school program is required and can be completed by emailing Berge at janette@crsroads.org.
