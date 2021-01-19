UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Extension will be offering a web-based seminar for individuals considering serving on a school board, borough council or township board.
The webinar, “Toss Your Hat in Ring,” will be offered at three different times. The sessions will be held from: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4; 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4; and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
The program will provides an overview of Pennsylvania local government and the responsibilities of a township supervisor, a borough council member and a school board director. It will offers instructions on how to run, filing a petition, reporting campaign expenses and other important information.
A panel of local officials will talk about why they decided to run for office and recount some of their experiences since being elected.
The webinar will not offer campaign tips or strategies. Instead, it will focus on understanding the roles, responsibilities and personal rewards that come with public service.
Details and registration information is available at https://extension.psu.edu/toss-your-hat-in-the-ring-webinar, or by contacting ptw3@psu.edu or 570-296-3400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.