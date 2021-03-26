HARRISBURG — State administrators, legislators and staff members gathered online this week for what was billed as “An Honest, Bipartisan Conversation About Energy, the Economy and the Environment.”
It was hosted by Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Sen. Carolyn T. Comitta (D-19) and attended by upwards of 275 participants. including about 65 legislators. Yaw noted Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources was also among the viewers.
Dr. Scott W. Tinker, director of the Bureau of Economic Geology at The University of Texas, keynoted the presentation. Tinker is also an author, documentary filmmaker and serves as Texas state geologist. Other credits included founding the nonprofit Switch Energy Alliance where he serves as chair.
Tinker began with the basics, outlining energy sources from coal to geothermal. The general desire among consumers is for energy to be cheap, reliable and as clean as possible.
The economic impact, Tinker noted, was substantial.
“Energy underpins the economy,” he said. “It allows economies to grow and the economy allows us to invest in the environment.”
Tinker has traveled extensively and observed that electric energy supplies vary from nation to nation.
Developing nations with low gross domestic products tend to use the cheapest, and sometimes “dirtiest” sources possible. Former Eastern Bloc countries still need the most reliable sources they can. Wealthier nations can more afford to consider environmental impact.
“It presents a paradox,” Tinker added. “Energy won’t end poverty. But you can’t end poverty without energy.”
Tinker was cautious about electrifying 1.2 billion vehicles, which he called the “world fleet,” as it would require close to 8 trillion lithium batteries. Batteries require lithium, he said, sometimes mined in less-than-ideal conditions. There were also human rights issues in some nations.
There were also issues with production and disposal of items used in solar and wind energy. The energy is renewable but it needs to be captured to do useful things.
“The mining, manufacturing and capture disposal is not a renewable process,” Tinker said. “It is a different kind of ‘clean (versus) dirty.’ Lower emissions versus more impact on nature in many ways.”
Tinker said solar power, wind generation and batteries will have a huge role in the future but have impacts.
How to transition from one source to the next would be key.
Transitions can be spurred by events, such as the shift away from nuclear power in Japan after tsunami-related damage to the Fukushima plant in 2011. Natural gas has since become a major energy source with hydro, wind and solar following.
Tinker noted India, a growing economy, is more driven by consumption. Coal and oil have dominated with everything else just getting started.
He concluded that energy questions may best be addressed by a “radical middle,” developed in part through non-partisan energy education.
