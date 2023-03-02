POTTSVILLE — Children who are living with critical illnesses need the transformational power of a wish. Make-A-Wish needs Pennsylvania residents to make it happen by volunteering their time and compassion to assist with fulfilling wishes.
Make-A-Wish will be hosting virtual information sessions at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25 and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. For information on signing up, visit wish.org/greaterpawv/vol.
