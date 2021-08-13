LEWISBURG — School directors met Thursday night and rejected revisions to a Health and Safety Plan which would have based use of facial covering in Lewisburg schools on rate of coronavirus transmission in the county.
A plan adopted in July which requires facial masks for all students age 11 or less until vaccinations are available for that group will thus stay in place.
The amended plan would have required facial covering indoors for Pre-K to grade eight students regardless of vaccination status if the rate of transmission was “low” or “moderate.”
Fully vaccinated students in grade nine through grade 12 would not have been required to wear masks, but would need to submit proof of being fully vaccinated.
If the rate of transmission was “substantial” or “high,” all students from Pre-K to grade 12, would have been required to wear facial covering indoors.
The motion received votes in favor from Dr. Erin Jablonski, Dr. Virginia Zimmerman, Mary Ann Stanton and Jordan Fetzer, board president. Cory Heath, vice president, Mary Brouse, Dr. Tera Unzicker-Fassero, John Rowe and Lisa Clark voted against.
The vote followed citizen comment, board member and administrator discussion with ample representation from all sides. Discussion of facial covering followed familiar lines both in comments submitted electronically and from in-person attendees.
Joseph Cipriani, a district resident, said hand washing and hygiene were preferable to facial covering. But he added that a daughter would wear a mask if the alternative was not being able to go to school in person.
Billy Allred, of Winfield, proposed a written waiver be distributed to parents, giving them the option of not masking provided they understand the consequences of the choice. Allred listed 30 reasons why he opposed mandatory masking of students. They included the view that the measure exceeded guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), projection that students would leave the district and that the current vaccines have been widely used by teachers and parents.
However, Matt Exley, Evangelical Community Hospital manager of environmental safety and security, said the hospital currently has seven COVID patients. A week to 10 days ago they had none.
It has led him to be concerned for the future especially after such a mild season for the “regular’ flu. A spike in flu cases in 2021-2022 would be problematic.
“If we do see a surge, like Florida or Texas or other areas that are having, we may not have the bed capacity to take care of the COVID patients that we did this past year,” Exley said. “Either those beds will be full of flu patients and we won’t have enough beds to take care of COVID patients or those beds wil be full of COVID patients and we won’t to take care of have enough beds to take care of flu patients.”
Exley added that keeping kids out of school due to illness keeps their parents, some of whom work for the hospital, less able to work.
Meantime, discussion among directors was split in much the same way. Heath hoped that the burden of facial covering rules would be lifted from the district.
“If we let parents decide what is best for their kids with the knowledge that we as a district will encourage them to what we believe is best for them, which is to follow the guidance,” Heath said. “It absolutely frees you up to do what you are trying to do anyway, which is just educate kids. I can’t get away from that.”
However, Zimmerman said a choice in the matter of a communicable disease may have wider consequences.
“People do not have the right to make decisions about other children’s health,” Zimmerman said. “While people can make choices about whether or not their children mask, I really don’t think that liberty extends into the school building where we have a responsibility to protect the safety of a group of people who spend time in the building all day long.”
Unizicker-Fassero, a health care professional, noted the current CDC guidelines were recommendations, not mandates. She was troubled by the possibility of adopting guidelines more stringent than the CDC.
Jablonksi maintained that districts with no facial covering indoors have had poor outcomes. The consequences for families and employers were also obvious.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock added that the administration was given a “heads up” that revised state Department of Health guidelines could be announced Friday, Aug. 13. The revisions were in view of a recent uptick of virus cases, likely through the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Heath had introduced a motion which “strongly recommended” facial masking among the non-vaccinated rather than making it a requirement. It was withdrawn in view of imminent changes in state guidance.
Union County was now in a “moderate” rate of transmission after being “low” for many weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.