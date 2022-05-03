NORTHUMBERLAND — The Priestley Academy — featuring STEAM activities for middle school students, will be held May 14 and 21 at the Joseph Priestley House, 472 Priestley Ave., Northumberland.
Sessions will cover horticulture, chemistry, civil engineering and aerospace.
To register to participate, call 570-473-9474 or email jphopsmanager@gmail.com.
The Priestley House will also feature a Music on the Lawn concert at 7 p.m. May 18, featuring the Elegance String Quartet.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 250 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.
