LEWISBURG — A Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department officer who helped to pull a 1-year-old child from a burning home received a special recognition during Wednesday’s Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission meeting.
Commission Chairman Dr. Jack Malloy presented Officer Travis Burrows with a plaque for his bravery in assisting at the scene of an August fire on Myrtle Street in Milton.
While on scene, Burrows climbed a ladder on the side of the home. Firefighters inside the inferno handed 1-year-old Ryder Walter out the window to Burrows.
Burrows then rushed Walter to waiting medics on the ground.
Sixteen first responders, including Burrows, also received Medals of Valor from the Milton Fire Department for their roles in rescuing Walter and his parents — Jonathan and Gina — from the blaze.
Malloy also presented two other officers, David Jones and William Klinger, with plaques for their years of service to the department as both men are retiring from service. Klinger has served as an officer in the Lewisburg area since 1992 Jones has served since 1993.
A fourth plaque was given to former Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner for her years of service to the regional police commission. Malloy said Wagner has been involved with the department since its inception in 2007 and its eventual launch in 2013.
“I’ve been with this organization for over 30, years even before the merger,” Wagner said. “Chief Paul Yost was instrumental in getting the commission on board and putting everything together.
“The regional police are a gift to both of our communities,” she continued. “I’m very proud of our force, it is one of the better police agencies in our state and has stood the test where many regional forces have not... In the future I’m hoping other municipalities could get on board.”
In other business, commission Treasurer Char Gray made a motion, and seconded by Vice Chair Jordi Comas, to move $50,000 from its reserve account to the general fund, towards $110,000 budgeted for two new police vehicles. The motion passed with unanimous approval.
The commission also approved a motion to sell a used police car for $8,100.
Yost said the 2014 police vehicle with 130,000 miles was placed out for bid on and will be awarded to Constable Brian Sutton, of Elk County.
“I’m pleased with the amount we got for the vehicle as in the past other vehicles were sold for around $3,100,” Yost said.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
