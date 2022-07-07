LEWISBURG — The Dale-Engle-Walker House will be open for tours from 1 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg.
The house was built in 1793 by Scots-Irish immigrant Samuel Dale. An addition was added in the early 1800’s and the porch in the late 1800’s.
Jacob and Maude Engle purchased the farm in 1927, and ran a dairy from 1936 to 1955. Charles and Rosemary Walker owned the farm from 1957 to 2000.
Tours will also be offered on Sundays July 17 and 24, Aug. 21, Sept. 5 and 25, and Oct. 9.
