HAZLETON — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop N has announced the application period for the 2023 Troop N Law and Leadership Academy is now open, through April 14.
Anyone interested in attending the program can obtain an application by contacting Master Trooper David L. Peters or PSP recruiters at patrooper.com.
The program is designed to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and those individuals in the community seeking a career in law enforcement. It will also provide those enrolled with an opportunity to experience the process of becoming a cadet in a law enforcement academy.
The program is free and is modeled after the police academies that adults attend to become sworn law enforcement officers. It is geared to accommodate any individual over the age of 18 that is currently enrolled in a vocational law enforcement program or accredited college curriculum that seeks a career as a law enforcement officer.
The academy has aspects of a paramilitary organization, and individuals will be introduced to physical training to include running, swimming and marching. Individuals will get a firsthand look into the process of becoming a law enforcement officer.
The curriculum will include instruction on traffic, criminal investigations, and other police resources. Individual cadets will also learn time management, self-discipline, and teamwork.
