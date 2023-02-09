HAZLETON — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop N has announced the application period for the 2023 Troop N Law and Leadership Academy is now open, through April 14.

Anyone interested in attending the program can obtain an application by contacting Master Trooper David L. Peters or PSP recruiters at patrooper.com.

