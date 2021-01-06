WASHINGTON — There were dissenting votes cast at the joint session of Congress called today to confirm the Electoral College vote for president.
Among them, Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12), who said Tuesday he had no recourse but to object to electoral votes coming from the commonwealth.
Keller said the oath of office he took as a State House member and now as a member of Congress called on him to uphold the respective constitutions of the state and nation.
Keller explained setting the dates for elections and absentee balloting were among the issues ordinarily determined by legislatures.
"The (United States) Constitution says it is up to the General Assembly. The Pennsylvania Constitution says the General Assembly sets the date and also sets and prescribes the manner for absentee voting," Keller said. "In Pennsylvania it is not in dispute, that's what the constitution says."
Keller maintained the date of Election Day was effectively changed when Gov. Tom Wolf allowed ballots to be received up to three days after Nov. 3 and that mail-in ballots did not need a postmark. Similarly, he said Kathy Boockvar, secretary of the commonwealth, in waiving the need to match signatures and allowing pre-canvassing and curing of ballots also acted against the constitution.
Keller said inaction by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and state Supreme Court decisions in favor of the Wolf administration also figured into his decision.
Keller said he received a letter signed by more than 65 State House members and a handful of state senators asking him to reject the electors.
"The courts should have remedied this and they did not," Keller said. "The (state) attorney general did absolutely zero to this."
Keller reiterated that he was not standing against the Electoral College, only the state electors he said were not selected properly as per the state constitution.
The constitutional issues in dispute, Keller added, could have implications down the line.
"If we don't address it now, what's to say that the executive branch won't violate other parts of our constitution," Keller said. "We had to tell them that we are serious."
Keller concluded allowing authority granted to the legislative branch to be taken by the current executive could have implications when a new executive is in place.
Other members of Congress who planned to oppose the 20 electoral votes cast for president-elect Joe Biden included Dan Meuser (R-Pa. 9), Glenn Thompson (R-Pa. 15), Mike Kelly (R-Pa. 16), Scott Perry (R-Pa. 10), Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa. 11), Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa. 14), and John Joyce (R-Pa. 13).
