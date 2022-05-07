MILTON — The Salvation Army of Milton has started a pantry to give those in need access to personal hygiene items.
The hygiene pantry, which replaces a food pantry, offers basic hygiene and cleaning products like soap and laundry detergent, as well as oral and feminine hygiene products.
"We've been talking about it for a while," said Joel Harris, resource development manager at the Salvation Army. "There's a lot of money that's put into food pantries and food assistance is very prevalent... we wanted to put our resources into something that seemed unaddressed.
"There was a big conversation during COVID, with all the things we're helping, it seemed like hygiene pantry was more needed."
The pantry was first held in March, without much advertising, but Harris said it still drew a decent turn out despite the recent transition from food to hygiene products.
"We're just trying to test and see how large the need is, how effective what we're putting in the boxes are for what people actually need," said Harris.
He said a large amount of the products offered in the pantry were donated by local residents and businesses.
"It was a pretty big support we had from the community to kick off the initial transition to the hygiene pantry."
Harris added that the Salvation Army still offers a bread shelf and refrigerator where food is always available.
"We feel like this is a need that's harder to meet, especially because you can't use food stamps to purchase these types of items and they are necessities," said Milton Salvation Army Lt. Kirsten Starnes.
"We know that nobody wants to have to live without soap and shampoo and toothpaste and toilet paper... it's definitely a need that we're excited to fill."
The hygiene pantry will be open to Milton and Watsontown residents from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 11 and June 8. It will be open to Lewisburg residents from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 12 and June 9. Proof of income, proof of address, and photo ID are required.
"We just hope that having an additional support measure for low income seniors or families helps them out just that much more, in a different way," Harris said.
The Salvation Army is also holding its 10th annual block party from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at 30 Center St., Milton. The event is free and will feature food, games, a bounce house and DJ.
A portion of the street and adjacent parking lot will be blocked off for the festivities.
"It's just an opportunity for residents to come out and enjoy time together," Harris said.
"It's kind of our way to give back to the community. I mean, they do so much to support us throughout the year, between volunteers, monetary support and in-kind support, it's just one of the small things we can do to give back and encourage families to interact with each other.
"We encourage everyone to come out that wants to come out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.