LEWISBURG — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Weis Center's performance by Juilliard String Quartet has changed from Oct. 17 to 2 p.m. Nov. 14.
The quartet will be joined by Guest Artist Qing Jiang on piano and will perform the following works: Beethoven: String Quartet in B flat major, Op. 130, with Grosse Fuge, Op. 133 and Dvorák: Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major, Op. 81.
