MILTON — Two upcoming events to benefit the Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet have been announced.
Celebrity Service Night will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Applebee's, 300 International Drive, Lewisburg. All tips received will directly benefit the camp, held annually for teenagers age 15 to 13.
The 18th annual Tpr. Timothy Diorio Memorial Fall Classic Golf Tournament will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Shade Mountain Golf Course, 291 Golf Course Road, Middleburg. Coffee and donuts will be served at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9.
For more information, or to register to participate, contact Tpr. Andie Jacobs at 717-461-5051 or andrjacobs@pa.gov. The deadline to register is Sept. 30.
