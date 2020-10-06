LEWISBURG — The Merrill Linn Conservancy has native plants available for fall planting.
The Conservancy has made arrangements with Steve Kidd, owner of Perennial Gardens Nursery in New Bloomfield to fulfill orders from his nursery stock and deliver them to Lewisburg. Until recently, Kidd has been the native plant vendor at the Lewisburg Farmers Market.
A portion of the proceeds from the plant sale will go to the conservancy.
Stock includes trees, shrubs, grasses and perennials. A complete list of available items is available online at http://perennialgardens.name/plant-list.
Orders, including species names and quantities for each, must be emailed to bushes@perennialgardens.name by noon on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Orders, which can be paid for at time of pick-up with cash, check or credit card. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the East Buffalo Township municipal building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
Masking and social distancing during pickup will be expected.
