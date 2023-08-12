MIFFLINBURG — The self-extraction kit is there in case his minivan ever gets its tires stuck in mucky topsoil which — on the dirt roads surrounding Tioga State Forest and Little Pine State Park — isn’t outside the realm of possibility. He also has an emergency light kit in case of a breakdown.
The super capacitor jump pack can be used to revive a weak battery, and the plug gun, to patch a punctured tire in a pinch. He also has rain gear, hammock and tarp on hand, should he ever need to set up camp. Though among the most useful items in the back of his van are his two, trusty chainsaws.
“I have two saws that I generally use. If I know there’s no big (trees), I have a top handle Stihl 200t,” said Tony Robbins, the regional manager for the Woolrich region of Pennsylvania’s Mid State Trail. “I always keep the 200t in the van. I don’t go anywhere without it in my vehicle. I go on backroads where if there’s a down tree, and I want to keep going that way, I’ve got to cut it up.”
First conceived in 1966, the Mid State Trail — the longest hiking trail in Pennsylvania — now stretches more than 320 miles from its southern edge, near Flintstone, Md., all the way up the New York State border.
The Mid State Trail Association is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that was founded in 1982. It is in charge of maintaining each and every mile of the trail.
“How I got involved was, back in July of 2010, I had a whole bunch of vacation time to take. I started going around to private campgrounds, camping and just doing day hikes,” said Woolrich.
While preparing to tackle the Pulpit Rock trail near Hamburg, Robbins encountered a fellow hiker who asked if he had ever heard of the Keystone Trails Association (KTA), a volunteer-led organization that promotes recreational hiking opportunities throughout the commonwealth. As it turned out, KTA was hosting its annual KTA Trail Challenge within the next week or two.
“I signed right up for it,” said Robbins.
Having grown up in Milton where he spent much of his youth outdoors, hiking offered him a chance to commune with nature and immerse himself in the solitude of the Pennsylvania wilds. So, when he first learned about trail care opportunities, it seemed only natural that he take that next step, from someone who hikes trails to someone who engages in the often invisible work of making sure the trails exist in the first place.
“I started with KTA in 2010 and got involved with the Mid State Trail about three years later,” said Robbins.
As a manager of the Woolrich region — which extends north of R.B. Winter State Park, up through Tiadaghton State Forest and into the company lands of the Woolrich Corporation, eventually ending at the edge of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon — Robbins is tasked with both providing support to trail maintenance volunteers and performing a lot of his trail care.
“A lot of people aren’t comfortable using chainsaws. That is the biggest ongoing trail care activity that we would do is blowdowns,” he said, which involves removing trees that have been partially knocked down or uprooted by winds and storms.
Regular trail maintenance also requires brush cutting and lopping, mowing with a DR mower and painting trail markers. According to Robbins, sections of the Mid State Trail are often given a “five-year cut,” meaning that the trail doesn’t need to be cut or mowed again for a period of five years.
While the trail has expanded in the decades since it was first created, Robbins has noticed an overall decline in the number of people who are able to maintain it.
“When I first started with trail care, there was always a person or two that could throw what we’d cut off the trail, but it’s gotten to the point where we don’t have enough volunteers now,” he said, noting that a number of volunteers had aged out being able to perform the sometime physically intensive and often remote work of trail maintenance. “When I first started, we had 16 to 19 (volunteers). Now we get six to nine if we’re lucky.”
For those interested in contributing to trail maintenance, a schedule of trail care events is hosted on the Keystone Trails Association website, where it is possible to sign up for trail maintenance at locations across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.