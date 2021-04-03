LEWISBURG — Seven Mountains Audubon will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, via Zoom.
The program will be presented by Dr. George P. Chamuris, professor emeritus from Bloomsburg University. He will present an overview of a project on investigating the plants and associated species that can be found in Montour County.
To participate, email Kay Cramer at falconrider1@ymail.com for the link.
