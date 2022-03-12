Crosses and blessings

MILTON — With this weekend marking the two-year anniversary of restrictions being put in place as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the United States, Father John Hoke is reflecting on the blessings which have emerged through difficult times.
"It has been a cross," Hoke, of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, said, of the pandemic. "It has also been a blessing. That is part of the Christian faith. Crosses do bring blessings."
He describes the last two years as being "a very trying time."
"As far as loss of life, most of the losses I had were in the local convalescent homes," Hoke said, adding that it's been a blessing that more lives weren't lost.
His congregation is "cautiously moving back into a regular routine."
During the pandemic, Hoke said services were moved from the church building on Broadway to the parish center on Cemetery Road.
Weekend services are still held at the parish center, as it provides ample space for worshipers to socially distance.
"We love our old church on Broadway, we will always keep it," Hoke said.
Currently, the church is used for daily mass, funerals and other special services.
He is a bit disheartened that some congregants remain "filled with fear" and have not resumed attending in-person services. However, he noted they watch online, but also regularly go to the supermarket.
"In our faith, we're different from many other Christians," Hoke said. "It's not enough to see it and hear it. You have to receive the eucharist."
He hopes those who have not returned to attending in-person services will examine their conscience.
"Make sure their conscience is not confused by unfounded fears," Hoke said.
Although the pandemic has been a test for many, Hoke said blessings have emerged from those trials.
"It has tried people's faith," he said. "They had to dig down deep and say 'I have to believe God is with us. We have to get through this.'"
