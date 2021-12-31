LEWISBURG — Whether it's pork and sauerkraut or ham hock with collard greens and black-eye peas, many Americans usher in each new year with pork.
Holiday legend begun an unknown number of years ago had it that pork served on Jan. 1 brought good luck for the year ahead.
The most common explanation was that a pig "roots" by moving forward. Chickens and turkeys scratch backwards, not the direction most people wish to take at the start of a new year.
Butch Fisher, semi-retired from Fisher's Meats in Lewisburg, said pork butt and shoulder were best cuts for traditional dishes. In fact, pork butt and sauerkraut was a long-time family favorite.
"The top part of the shoulder has softer meat," Fisher said. "Pork butts are (requested by) about 70% to 75% of the people. Then there are boneless loin, pork loin or bone-in pork loins."
Fisher said pork loin may be leaner, but doesn't mix as well with sauerkraut. He said a ham hock is cut off a fresh or smoked ham.
"Pork" may be a dirty word in politics but great for New Year's celebrations.
Mimi Engle, owner of the Door on Main in Laporte, echoed the sentiment that poultry represented regression rather than moving ahead.
The Sullivan County-based caterer prepared and distributed "charcuterie" boxes of gourmet treats on the eve of 2022. They included candied bacon, oranges dipped in chocolate, celery and other veggies for her customers.
Pigs, the source of pork, run all through New Year's lore in Germany. Candies, trinkets and greeting cards from that part of the world traditionally have a pig motif, a theme which managed to cross the ocean.
Pig-shaped marzipan, an almond paste confection, was mentioned as a treat for German families and their descendants. Among them, Janet Dieffenbach, Oma's Antique Emporium proprietor, whose family was well-acquainted with Old World traditions.
"My mother-in-law would say that they would get a block of marzipan and roll it and shape it into pig body parts," Dieffenbach said. "They would assemble their little pig and then you would put a penny or a coin of some sort in it. You gave it as a New Year's gift and it was supposed to bring prosperity and abundance."
Pigs in 17th or 18th Century Europe may have represented prosperity because of their size. Dieffenbach said the connection may have been simply because wealthy people could afford to eat better.
Cards illustrated with pigs and other pig-themed items were in stock at Oma's. They included lady bug-styled knick-knacks, which Dieffenbach said was a year-round good luck charm in the German culture.
Annegret Holzberger, now of Lewisburg, recalled marzipan pigs were enjoyed in her native Bremen. Food coloring could be added to the almond paste to give the confection a flesh-like appearance before the pig was presented with a German "pfennig" in its mouth.
"You give them to the person you love," Holzberger said. "A tiny pig, usually about an inch, very cute with coattails."
North German traditions associated with the start of the year also included making a herring salad. Holzberger said the salad served in her contained over half a dozen ingredients.
"You would take herring, not in cream sauce, but in wine sauce," Holzberger said. "Then you chop it up with red beets in small squares. There would be hard-boiled eggs, pickles, a little bit of mayonnaise and boiled potatoes."
Holzberger and others with roots in German tradition added that carp was a New Year's dish in the southern provinces.
