LEWISBURG — Things will literally be looking up at the start of today's Union County Veterans' 4th of July Parade in Lewisburg.
As 10 a.m. approaches, the All Veteran Group (AVG), a precision parachute jump team, is scheduled to make a pass over the parade area. Landing on a target was planned for the lot behind the GreenSpace Center.
The team's shoes will emit colored smoke and gear will be adorned with streamers or flags to be more clearly seen. Active and retired military members are part of the group as well as some civilians.
Sunnydale Hyde, AVG executive operations officer, said team members prepare for years.
"We have to land on a target of about 1-foot," Hyde said. "We use different things for target, but our most often used target is an 'X' that we come in to land."
Hyde said landing dead center on the "X" was the goal, though he admitted winds can be too high or too low a jumper can be blown off target.
"You have to make sure you are not going to land on people in the area," Hyde said. "You have to make sure you are not going to land in the trees. You have to have what's called a professional rating, or a pro rating."
Hyde said the pro rating takes a minimum of 500 jumps before testing and more training to make sure a jumper can land standing up every time in the target area.
"It's awesome to be able to look up and see a little black dot falling out of the plane," he added. "That's us. We're coming in and coming in ready."
Hyde stressed that safety is their top job.
"Every jump is important," Hyde said. "But you have to be able to live to see the next jump."
The chutes have an air speed of up to about 22 mph. Winds are unpredictable, and if they are too strong or shift, jumpers may go backwards into the landing area.
"It takes about five minutes to jump from the plane to get onto the ground," Hyde said. "Weather can play a role. I've jumped in snow. I've jumped in sleet. I've jumped in rain. I don't do lightning."
Preparation on the day of a jump included setting up wind-drift indicators, talking through and rehearsing for the jump about two hours prior. A light wind is preferred to perfectly calm conditions.
Hyde said AVG raises money for nonprofit organizations which help veterans. The AVG also has what was called a "therapy in the sky" program.
"That's where we take individuals who are suffering from post-traumatic stress, they are stuck on some level they are trying to heal from," Hyde said. "Studies have said that if you can take somebody who is suffering and do something crazy like deep-sea scuba diving with sharks or jump out of a perfectly good airplane from 12,500 feet, that can help catapult them to a level of healing."
Hyde said the group started in 2011 by Army Golden Knight leadership but does not represent the Army. Their aircraft sometimes flies to a jump directly from their base in Fort Bragg, N.C., but other times uses a local airstrip.
The AVG previously jumped in the area for a Veteran's Day observance at the Union County Honor Roll in Mifflinburg Community Park.
