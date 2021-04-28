KELLY TOWNSHIP — Wood which has been stored inside a barn along JPM Road has some history behind it.
The owners of the barn said it came from Hubert's, a roller rink in the Riverside area across the Susquehanna from Danville. Elsie and Richard Pardoe, of Kelly Township, got the wood when the rustic rink was no longer in use. They have used some of it as flooring in their home while much of the hardwood has been in their barn for years.
But as Elsie noted at home along JPM Road, “the only barn between Hospital Drive and Colonel John Kelly Road” was coming down. It's been propped up for a time with jacks put in by Richard. The planned demolition was delayed by the pandemic, but a crew was finally expected to begin the task this week.
"They are going to tear part of it down so it can drop down," Elsie said. "We can get into the wood upstairs so we can sell that."
Elsie was confident the maple floor material was in good enough condition to use again, but was puzzled to find so little information about the old roller rink in Riverside. The couple has been able to remove some items from the barn, such as a utility cable spindle they hoped to make into a picnic table.
Meantime, Joe Siats, of Danville, confirmed the rink was called Hubert's for the couple who once owned it. It was located between the now-Norfolk Southern railroad tracks and the riverbank. Siats, who later opened Danville's Magic River roller rink in 1980, said he often visited Hubert's as a younger person.
Siats recalled Hubert's was a "no frills" facility even by the standards of the day. There was a gazebo within the indoor rink, he recalled, as well as a spot for a band to perform. Rather than modern bathrooms, outhouses were the only facilities at the rink near the Merck and Company plant.
Though he never skated at Hubert's, Richard recalled doing plenty of roller skating as a younger man and winning trophies across the state. Ballroom dancing on roller skates, much like what is done on ice at the Olympic winter games, was also popular and Richard was successful at it.
As they noted material already removed from the barn, Elise and Richard also brought out a couple of framed mementos from their home.
One was a photo of the late Bob Fetters, a friend who helped them move the skating rink wood from Hubert's. Fetters, who lived along Stein Lane, was known for riding his bicycle virtually everywhere.
The other was a photo of when the couple married in 1997 and soon moved to JPM Road.
