STATE COLLEGE — Forecasts completed about 24 hours ago predicted motorists would likely escape snowy conditions on today’s evening commute.
However, John Banghoff, National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist, said there could be snow on the ground the next morning.
“There is going to be some snow overspreading from southwest to the northeast late Thursday evening,” Banghoff said. “It looks like in the Milton area, probably between about 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. (Thursday) to begin overspreading the area.”
Banghoff said snowfall of an inch, possibly up to three inches, was expected. But the total would depend on the exact track of the storm.
“As is typical with these kind of systems, a difference of 30 miles in the track of the low pressure system can make a big difference in how much snow is observed,” Banghoff said. “It does seem like there is a good possibility of a few spots of having about four inches. But that is going to be a little farther south, like in the lower Susquehanna valley, in Harrisburg, York and Lancaster.”
Banghoff said winter weather systems could be complex.
It appeared that the weekend would bring a wintry mix of snow and rain. Precipitation totals were still hard to predict more than two days in advance, but what Banghoff called a “wintry mess” was possible.
Elevation, Banghoff added, is often factored into forecasts as generally higher areas tend to see more snowfall. Yet for the system on Friday, he said elevation would make little difference in terms of snowfall.
Over the weekend, Banghoff added that valley areas may stay a little chillier while warmer temperatures and rainfall were likely along the surrounding ridges.
“Measurable snowfall,” Banghoff said, includes what forecasters call a “trace” of snow. But generally, one-tenth of an inch or more is considered “measurable.”
Early next week would likely be breezy, Banghoff added, with temperatures possibly the lowest of the season.
