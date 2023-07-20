LEWISBURG — A light summer rain didn’t stop more than 100 people from lining up outside before the doors opened for Wednesday’s opening day of the Public Library for Union County’s annual book sale.

The sale is being held at Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. It continues from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Friday, July 21, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

