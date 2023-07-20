LEWISBURG — A light summer rain didn’t stop more than 100 people from lining up outside before the doors opened for Wednesday’s opening day of the Public Library for Union County’s annual book sale.
The sale is being held at Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. It continues from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Friday, July 21, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
Library officials said more than 20,000 hardcover and paperback books in a variety of genres will be up for grabs.
“This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the library and a great way for folks to get a great deal on some books,” said Union County Library System Marketing Coordinator Jackie Dziadosz.
Holly and Jason Chubb, of Kreamer, and their three children — Jonah, Scarlett, and Gabe — stood in line in the rain waiting for the doors to open.
“We are homeschoolers looking for books for our home library,” said Holly. “Gabe is a big science fiction fan.”
“I’ll be looking for books on aliens,” Gabe said.
Library Volunteer Sally Kobus, of Lewisburg, said opening hour turnout for the sale far exceeded previous years.
“Last year was the first year we held the book sale since the pandemic,” she said. “I think folks were a little leery about coming out last year. But this year, this is the most people I’ve seen at the book sale, and I expect more to come in today.”
Kaitlin Waltman, of New Columbia, said she was looking for classic books, and those by her favorite authors.
Gordon Clapp, of Bloomsburg, had a huge selection of books filling his bag.
“I’ve been going to book sales since I retired,” he said. “My wife wants me to down size, but I read everything.”
Matthew Clark, of Lewisburg, and his two children — Raina and Henry — were selecting a number of children’s books.
“We love books,” Clark said. “When we moved here from Tucson, Ariz., we had to get rid of all our books so we are re-stocking our library.”
Megan Kopitsky, of Lewisburg, was thrilled to be attending the sale for the firs time. As she entered the door, she was handed a bag to fill with her purchases by volunteer Joe Rebar, of Shamokin.
“I love books and am hoping to find some good reads,” Kopitsky said.
“Our book sale volunteers are instrumental in accomplishing a top-notch library service, and I highly encourage everyone to attend the sale,” said library Director Toby Schwartzman. “You will definitely find something to enjoy, and you’ll be supporting the library.”
While the library has a long history of hosting book sales, the current version has been held annually at the church since 2005.
Schwartzman said the Faith Lutheran Church is air conditioned and has an accessible entrance for those planning to browse through the books that are for sale.
For more information call the library at 570-523-1172.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
