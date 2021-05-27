MIFFLINBURG — Six gardens, a museum and the Artisan Corner Co-op will be featured in the Mifflinburg Garden Tour sponsored by the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum.
The tour is planned for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at eight sites in the Mifflinburg Area. Registration is $10 or $12 the day of the tour, and can be done in advance via the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Facebook page under “events.” Participants can start at any one of the eight sites.
Chairman Dave Holman, whose garden with Michele Ocker-Holman is part of the tour, said there would be entertainment and artists at almost every garden site.
“KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner will be playing at the Co-op Corner,” he said. “A harpist is playing at one garden and we have some other local artists, so there will be some interesting things to see.”
The Artisan Corner Co-op, 500 Chestnut St., will also feature hanging baskets, summer blooms and foliage Demonstrations of wire tree wrapping and how to make fairy gardens will be led by by C and K’s Unique Creations.
Holman said his garden features a paper bark maple, perhaps one of the biggest in the borough. He noted collecting stones for his garden was done with a permit from area mountains.
Annuals, snapdragons, endangered Virginia bluebells and other flowers will be there, but not all will be in bloom.
Holman said he would take photos of plants unlikely to be in bloom in three weeks and place them beside the plants to illustrate what they looked like.
The Holman garden at 101 E. Chestnut St. and the garden of Paul and Heidi John at 6155 Pleasant Grove Road were on the tour this year. Holman said he is already checking for participation for 2022.
Pete Gardner, manager and caretaker of the estate of Paul and Heidi John, said hinoki cypress and weeping white pine and kousa dogwood were among the highlights of tour stop.
Other stops include the gardens of the late Dr. Richard Ward and Donna Ward (836 Chestnut St.), the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum (598 Green St.), Craig and Nancy Miller (257 Chestnut St.), Jack and Joannah McGregor (401 Market St.) and Tom and Bonnie Greeney (288 N. Eighth St.).
