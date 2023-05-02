Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off during a busy spring as the school year begins to wind down and the garden season is about to begin. So we are sharing some delicious spring and summer salad recipes this week. Gloria will return next week. She thanks readers for all of their support and encouragement!
· 1 lb. of bacon (fried crisp and crumbled)
· 1 lb. cheddar cheese (shredded)
· 1 med. sweet onion chopped fine
· about a half a teaspoon of mustard
Fry bacon until crisp. Layer in order given. Mix dressing ingredients and pour over top.Refrigerate overnight.
· ½ head lettuce, chopped
· taco-flavored corn chips
Brown hamburger. Add salt, pork and beans, cheese, hot sauce, salsa, and mayo. Simmer a couple minutes. Each person then layers lettuce, onions, tomatoes, meat mixture, sour cream, and chips onto their plates.
GLORIA’S 5-MINUTE PEA & BACON SALAD
· 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
· ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
· ½ teaspoon garlic powder
2. Pour thawed peas into a bowl.
3. Add remaining ingredients.
4. Stir, chill, and enjoy!
