WEST MILTON — As 6-year-old Teegan Bubb placed items onto the shelf of a free food pantry, he excitedly gestured toward his mother that canned fruit had been donated to the effort.
Teegan and his mother Tiffany Bubb recently walked to a former bus shelter in West Milton to place donated goods into a pantry which the Bubb family launched in November.
Approximately 20 years ago the Milton Rotary Club built a bus shelter, which stands on land owned by a convenience store in West Milton, along Route 642.
When Tiffany and her husband Tauz Bubb noticed the shelter had been lightly used over the last several years, they realized it would be the perfect location to launch a community project they had been considering.
In November, the Rotary Club gave the Bubbs permission to open "Our Little Free Pantry" inside the bus shelter.
"It's blown up," Tiffany said, of the project. "It will empty out, pretty much, overnight. We get tons of people coming to give us stuff."
She further explained that items donated to the pantry are often gathered by multiple individuals in need over a 24-hour period. The items are quickly restocked by additional community donations.
Non-perishable food items are always needed for the pantry. The items can be dropped off at the bus shelter.
Anyone in need is able to stop at the shelter and pick up food items at any time.
Currently, Tiffany said donations of pet food, cereal and packaged snacks are especially needed for the pantry.
She's impressed and thankful that so many individuals continue to give to the pantry.
"It's amazing," Tiffany said. "It solidifies community. That's what we wanted to do with this, to bring the community together to do something good."
She noted that community members have even helped to maintain the bus shelter through the recent snowstorms.
"We came over one day with a shovel, wanting to shovel it out," Tiffany explained. "It had already been done."
She's not sure who may have shoveled a path in the snow around the shelter, but she's thankful for their help.
The Bubbs are also thankful that Teegan and their 10-year-old son Tristyn are also involved with the project.
"When I explain to them it's going to families who may need help with food, that makes them feel really good and thankful," Tiffany said.
For more information on the pantry, visit the Our Little Free Pantry, West Milton PA Facebook page.
