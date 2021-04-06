State Police At Milton Criminal mischief
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly threw a rock which damaged a mailbox and wooden post.
Troopers said the incident occurred sometime during the early morning hours of March 28 along Mexico Road, Liberty Township, Montour County. The victim was a 61-year-old Milton woman.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Freeburg woman was charged after police investigated a crash at 2:37 a.m. March 13 along Route 522 and Sale Barn Road, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Taylor Spriggle was cited for DUI, troopers noted. A 2017 Ford Focus was allegedly involved.
DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — Driving under the influence charges are pending against an unidentified 26-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
Troopers said charges are pending as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 3:07 a.m. April 4 at North Susquehanna Trail and Ninth Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
Harassment
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Two teenage girls, ages 16 and 17, were charged after exchanging a series of harassing text messages.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at midnight March 22 along Middle Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Activity report
March: Total incidents, 559; criminal offenses reported, 49; criminal founded offenses, 47; criminal offenses cleared, 39; criminal arrests, 30; crashes, 47; hit-and-run crashes, 9; injured, 13, DUI arrests, 13; DUI-related crashes, 4; traffic citations, 284; warnings, 251.
State Police At Montoursville Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Administrative citations
The following businesses allegedly failed to abide by the state’s COVID-19 mandates:
• Clinton Country Club, Lock Haven, Clinton County, March 6
• J.P.’s Sports Bar and Grill, South Williamsport, Lycoming County, Feb. 13 and 26
• Venture Inn, Jersey Shore, Lycoming County, Nov. 21-22, Jan. 29-30, Feb. 13. The establishment also allegedly furnished or gave alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption after 11 p.m.
• Speedy’s Place, Milton, Northumberland County, Feb. 5. The establishment also allegedly furnished or gave alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption after 11 p.m.
• Washington Tavern, Northumberland, Northumberland County, March 6. The establishment also allegedly furnished or gave alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption after 11 p.m.
Administrative citations
• Tiffany Lounge, Shamokin, Northumberland County. The establishment on Jan. 27 allegedly allowed smoking where smoking is prohibited. From Oct. 28 through Nov. 22, the establishment allegedly failed to adhere to conditions of the agreement with the board placing additional restrictions upon the subject license.
State Police At Laporte Theft
CHERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of $800 worth of brass veterans grave markers from Fairview Cemetery.
The alleged theft occurred sometime between mid-December through 2:17 p.m. April 2 at the cemetery, located along Horsheshoe Road and Route 220, Cherry Township, Sullivan County. Approximately 16 markers were stolen from the graves of veterans from the War of 1812 and the Spanish-American War.
Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers in Laporte at 570-946-4610.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Disturbance, 12:22 a.m., South Sixth Street; disorderly gathering, 12:44 a.m., South Seventh Street; unwanted person, 1:06 a.m., Market Street; public service, 2:15 a.m., Market and Sixth streets; disturbance, 2:32 a.m., South Sixth Street; be on the lookout, 7:40 a.m., Lorian Drive, Penn Township; 911 accidental call, noon, Moser Lane, East Buffalo Township; unwanted person, 9:07 p.m., Montcalm Place, East Buffalo Township.
• Saturday: Traffic warning, 12:26 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Fourth Street; pedestrian stop, 1:04 a.m., Market and Sixth streets; foot patrol, 1:36 a.m., Market and Sixth streets; disturbance, 2:04 a.m., St. Catherine Street; suspicious circumstance, 2:52 a.m., North 10th Street; assist other agency, 3:01 a.m., Route 54 at Beaver Run Road, Lewis Township; unwanted person, 3:17 a.m., South Seventh Street; welfare check, 6:06 a.m., North 12th Street; property issue, 12:28 p.m., Cherry Alley; suspicious circumstance, 4:21 p.m., North Fourth Street; complaint, 4:34 p.m., St. Catherine Street; fire, 6:03 p.m., North Fourth Street; information, 6:53 p.m., North 10th Street, East Buffalo Township; false/check ID, 9:12 p.m., Market Street.
• Friday: Assist fire agency, 12:49 a.m., Buffalo Road; public service, 3:02 a.m., North Third Street; threats, 8:11 a.m., North Third Street; phone call request, 8:44 a.m., police headquarters; information, 9:18 a.m., North Third Street; phone call request, 10:53 a.m., liquor control board, Harrisburg; motorist assist, 11:15 a.m., Routes 15 and Moser Lane; parking complaint, 12:32 p.m., North Third Street; found property, 2:18 p.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; theft, 2:37 p.m., police headquarters; assist police, 3:10 p.m., Sandra Lee Boulevard, West Milton; phone call request, 4:16 p.m., police headquarters; complaint, 4:42 p.m., North Third Street; burglar alarm, 6:58 p.m., Westbranch Highway; motorist assist, 7:12 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Curtain Avenue; traffic arrest, 11:29 p.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; reckless operation, 11:47 p.m., Market Street.
• Thursday: Fraud, 8:26 a.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 8:40 a.m., St. Mary at North Seventh streets; parking complaint, 9:10 a.m., South Fifth Street; 911 hang-up, 10:08 a.m., Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township; assault, 11 a.m., South Water Street; 911 accidental call, 11:27 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; information, 1:42 p.m., police headquarters; assist fire agency, 4:06 p.m., North Eighth Street; hit and run, 5:38 p.m., Market Street; court order, 8:50 p.m., St. Anthony Street; traffic warning, 9:55 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; reckless operation, 11:54 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.