MILTON — As part of a campus beautification project amid ongoing renovations to the Milton Area School District’s athletic stadium, members of the high school’s FFA chapter worked Thursday morning laying, grading and leveling top soil, placing stones, planting native species, and raking mulch in beds along the school’s remodeled rear walkway and courtyard.
David Bittner, faculty advisor for the FFA, said the first section of the project was completed last week, and took 12 hours spread across two days. Bittner said crews of student volunteers arrive throughout the group’s workdays to contribute to the project, with around 15 students total slated to help out over the summer.
A smaller section of landscaping was completed Thursday by a group of just five students. In total, Bittner said, the entire area should be fully landscaped over the course of five work days spread throughout the coming months — about 50 hours of work for a full complement of FFA student volunteers.
“We put stone in around the border... and we got some mulch and we mulched around and we planted something things. We dug holes and cut the roots and planted those,” said Lydia Meckley, a rising senior, describing some of the work that went into the multistage landscaping project.
Meckley, a three-year member of FFA who was also present for work last week, said she didn’t mind volunteering time from her summer break and said she enjoyed the chance to help out.
“I’m just interested in anything to do with plants, animals or environmental science,” said Meckley.
“It’s a fun thing to do, it gives you something to do and gives you experience, if you want to make your house prettier or even sell flowers,” added Talya Bardole, a rising junior.
Later in the day, Bardole also underwent training with more veteran members of FFA on how to properly show a rabbit for competition. Bardole, who has been raising rabbits during her first year in FFA, registered two of her rabbits to be shown at the upcoming Union County West End Fair. Four to five other FFA members will also be showing rabbits, pigs, sheep and goats.
“I was always interested in going to farm shows when I was younger. I always begged my mom to go see the animals and she would never want to go in, so I’d go by myself and I’ve always wanted to do it since,” said Bardole. “I’m a little nervous but mostly excited.”
The designs for the landscaping project were developed by Bittner’s plant sciences classes in collaboration with Creative Plantscapes Inc., a Lewisburg-based company that also helps students with the hands-on work.
“We have a variety of native plants to Pennsylvania, so not only will they attract native pollinators and create a more healthy ecosystem, but it gives me an opportunity to help (students) learn to identify plants,” said Bittner. “We’re using some witch hazel, some Fothergillas, we’re using a lot of hydrangeas and some Joe-Pye weed. These are all common plants that you would find in the forests and fields around Pennsylvania.”
In addition to plant identification, the project also gives students an opportunity to put some of the lessons they’ve learned in the classroom into practice. Understanding soil textures, for example, is a key aspect in making sure any landscaping project is successful, said Meckley. She explained that there are three main types of soil textures — sand, silt and clay — each with different effects on properties like drainage.
“There has to be a certain combination of soil types for it to be perfect soil,” said Meckley.
Bittner said he’s looking forward to the vibrancy the project will bring to the school’s grounds.
“It’s been very grey and brown back here, so this will turn it very green.”
