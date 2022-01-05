HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced the approval of 11 projects through the Municipal Assistance Program (MAP), to assist local governments in nine
counties with planning for zoning and updating of comprehensive plans.
The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) recently approved
$471,248 in funding for 11 municipal projects throughout the state. Funding from MAP
assists local governments to plan for and efficiently implement municipal projects
available in three groups of activities: shared services, community planning, and
floodplain management.
In Northumberland County, $42,500 was awarded to help Mount Carmel Township, Kulpmont Borough, and Marion Heights Borough create a joint comprehensive plan and develop municipal zoning ordinances.
Currently, neither Kulpmont or Marion Heights have zoning ordinances. Mount Carmel Township plans to update its outdated zoning ordinance. A comprehensive plan is needed to outline implementable opportunities for cooperation and a roadmap for these opportunities.
