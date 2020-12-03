LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District announced Thursday afternoon that remote learning would continue through Friday, Dec. 11 for students from kindergarten to Grade 12.
Regular in-person instruction will resume on Monday, Dec. 14 according to a district news release. But parents were advised that the district may extend remote learning beyond Friday, Dec.11, if necessary.
"This determination was made based on the number of students and staff members who are either in quarantine, awaiting test results, or have tested positive over the period of time between the Thanksgiving holiday and while in remote instruction," the release added. " Because the district is not closing as a result of the updated Pennsylvania Department of Education guidance, and the district has submitted the attestation to the Department, the district can continue to operate extracurricular activities and athletics."
Students with special needs will continue to have the option for in-person instruction from Monday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 11.
Masks will be required at all times for all staff and participants during practice and competition. An updated Health and Safety Plan for Athletics with additional details, will be posted on approval by school directors.
The School-age Child Care (SACC) program will continue to be available for children in grades K-5 at Kelly Elementary School during the remote instruction days. While there is no charge for the service during the days of remote instruction, the district noted that the rate for SACC during winter holiday vacation was $25 per day. SACC registration was with Melissa Herb via email (herb_m@dragon.k12.pa.us).
Meals would be available for pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at district schools. The Technology Support Center will be open on from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Dec. 10 at the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School.
Upon the resumption of in-person instruction, the district will continue to enforce mandatory face coverings as per the state secretary of health’s latest order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.