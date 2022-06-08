TURBOTVILLE — The GFWC Warrior Run Woman’s Club recently announced the results of its literature contest.
At the club level three students received first place: Connor Blackwell, category 4 short story; Helen Wertz, category 3 poetry; and Jane Wertz, category 2 poetry. Bridget Fletcher placed second in category 4, short story.
The first-place winners were sent to the state competition, where two entries placed. Blackwell’s “Agony in Tannenberg” placed first in the state and has been entered in the international competition. Helen Wertz’s poem placed second in the state.
All participants at the club level received a certificate and prize money for their entry. State winners also received a certificate and cash prize.
