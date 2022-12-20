State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:31 p.m. Dec. 15 along Continental Boulevard, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Shane Herman, 32, of Danville, lost control and flipped onto its side.
One-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Carl Magliulo, 24, of Manorville, N.Y., was uninjured in a crash which occurred at 7:34 p.m. Dec. 15 along Interstate 80, at the 212 ramp, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2022 Jeep Cherokee driven by Magliulo lost control and struck a guide rail.
One-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Coal Township man was uninjured in a crash which occurred at 2:10 p.m. Dec. 15 along William Penn Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2021 Toyota Tacoma driven by Jared Ruch lost control in the snow, went of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
One-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 9:09 a.m. Dec. 18 along Interstate 80 eastbound, at mile marker 220, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2021 Freightliner driven by Jacner Vixamar, 43, of Sunrise, Fla., lost control, went off the roadway and struck multiple trees. Vixamar was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Hunlock Creek woman was uninjured in a crash which occurred at 8:38 a.m. Dec. 15 along Route 54, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 1999 Honda CRV driven by Kasiah Meyers, 20, hit a patch of ice, went off the roadway and overturned.
Assault
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported assault of a 12-year-old Middleburg girl.
The incident was reported at 8 a.m. March 1 along Turkey Run Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Della Gessner, 55, of Sunbury, was charged after allegedly leaving Weis Markets without paying for multiple items.
The incident occurred at 12:35 a.m. Dec. 16 at 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Union County Divorces
• Christine Mallula and Christoph Pohl, married 31 years
Deed Transfers
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius to B.R. H. at Oak Avenue L.L.C. property in Mifflinburg Borough, $98,880
• Douglas Hyman Trustee, Lurie Sullivan Trustee, Andrea Friedberg Trustee, Rita Hyman Trustee, to Douglas Hyman Trustee, Laurie Sullivan Trustee, Andrea Friedberg Trustee, Jenny Brown Short Trustee, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Daniel N. Defebbo, Julia M. Tilton to Julia M. Tilton, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Alison A. Browne to Kimberly A. Tyrie, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Donald L. Dauberman to Union County, property in East Buffalo Township, $15,000
• Donald L. Dauberman, Sharon L. Morrisette to Union County, property in East Buffalo Township. $20,000
• Jason S. Christ Executor, Robert W. Christ Estate to Christopher G. Snook, Shayla K. Heimbach, property in Limestone Township, $235,000
• Orvie W. Zimmerman, Marie M. Zimmerman to Orvie M. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $1
• Carolyn K. Showers Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Sharon Fredrick Trustee, to Sharon E. Frederick, James W. Showers, Lindsey R. McAnnaney, Jason M. Showers, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Carolyn K, Showers Irrevocable grantor Trust, Sharon Frederick Trustee to Sharon E. Frederick, James W. Showers, Lindsey R. McAnnaney, Jason M. Showers, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Carolyn K. Showers Irrevocable Creantor Trust, Sharon Frederick Trustee, to Sharon E. Frederick, James W. Showers, Lindsey R. McAnnaney, Jason M. Showers, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Sharon E. Frederick, James W. Showers, Lindsey R. McAnnaney, James M. Showers to Sharon E. Frederick, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Kyle I. Schaser, Tara L. Schaser to Claudia M. Sauers, Tony L. Sauers, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Cody A. Campion, Ashley N. Campion, Ashley N. Miller to Josiah A. Hurst, Crystal R. Hurst, property in White Deer Township, $222,500
• Rosemary Velz to Michael J. Lesh, Lorrie A. Lesh, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Michael W. Beckley Trustee, Ann C. Beckley Trustee, Michael W. and Ann C. Beckley Living trust to Michael W. Beckley, Ann C. Beckley, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Michael W. Beckley, Ann c. Beckley to Amy L. Leffler Trustee, Michael W. and Ann C. Beckley Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Lisa M. Maurer, Donald M. Maurer to Lisa M. Maurer, property in Union Township, $1
• Beulah M. Loss to Timothy A. Swank, Carole Swank, property in White Deer Township, $1
