LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently raised an Organ Donor Flag outside of Rooke Pavilion, to bring awareness to the importance of organ donation. The flag raising ceremony was attended by families impacted by organ donation, hospital leadership, and employees/hospital guests.
Immediately following the flag raising, attendees moved inside to the hospital’s Meditation Chapel to honor patients/employees who have donated organs/tissues/corneas to the Gift of Life program, with a brief service provided by Jacqueline Heitmann, chaplain at Evangelical.
