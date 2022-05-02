DANVILLE — The Danville Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA will hold an Empty the Shelter event May 2-8.
All cats, dogs and kittens will be available for adoption for $25 each.
Cats are usually $85 and kittens are normally $150. Dog adoptions range from $150 to $300.
The pets will come with a food sample, toys and treats.
They are spayed or neutered, up to date on shots, microchipped for identification, flea and tick treated and dewormed.
For more information, visit the Bloom Road shelter from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
