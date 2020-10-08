DANVILLE — Geisinger will be hosting Saturday flu shot clinics by appointment at select pediatric clinics.
The Saturday clinics will allow children age 6 months and older to get a flu vaccination, along with any accompanying caregivers or family members at the same time. It’s recommended that everyone age 6 months and older get vaccinated against the flu every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The clinics will be held 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 10, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5, at Geisinger Pediatrics Woodbine Lane, Danville, and Geisinger Pediatrics Lewisburg.
To make an appointment, call the pediatric clinic directly or visit geisinger.org/flunews for additional information.
