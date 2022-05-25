MIFFLINBURG — Allegations that in December a Union County man uploaded numerous images believed to depict child sex acts were held for court.
Skyler M. Feaster, 26, of Lewisburg, will be formally arraigned Monday, July 25 in Union County Court on 28 counts of disseminating photos or film of child sex acts, 162 counts of child pornography and a single count of criminal use of a communication facility.
The charges were held for court after a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jeffrey L Mensch.
Feaster allegedly uploaded content believed to be child sexual abuse material in December. Papers filed by state police indicated the Internet Crimes Against Children program alerted them that the alleged downloads included video of prepubescent males engaged in sex acts and female minors exposed bare breasts and genitals.
Feaster, unable to post $125,000 monetary bail, remained in custody in the Union County Jail.
