HARRISBURG — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank recently launched a Virtual Food Drive.
The Virtual Food Drive is an online tool allowing individuals and organizations to raise funds to help the food bank purchase and distribute large quantities of fresh, nutritious and shelf stable healthy foods at deeply reduced rates.
Every dollar raised will help the food bank distribute more than six healthy meals to those in need throughout 27 Central Pennsylvania counties.
“The Virtual Food Drive tool allows the community to raise vital funds for the Food Bank so that we can acquire certain healthy foods that are not donated in sufficient quantities,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “Like online shopping, Virtual Food Drives are safe, easy and fun. Our new platform will enhance our donors’ experience and allow us to raise more funding to help meet the extraordinary demand for nutritious food assistance in our region.”
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is currently serving more than 200,000 individuals per month through its network of 1,000 partner agencies and programs. It distributes more than 1.3 million pounds of food per week.
Deloitte, a global tax, consulting and financial services firm with an office in Harrisburg, has been a regular participant in the Food Bank’s Virtual Food Drives, raising more than $25,000 to date. Deloitte’s support has allowed the Food Bank to provide more than 150,000 meals in central Pennsylvania.
Anyone interested in starting a Virtual Food Drive on behalf of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is encouraged to visit www.centralpafoodbank.org.
