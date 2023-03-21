You may need a colonoscopy earlier than you think

Duane Deivert

About 90% of people diagnosed are age 50 and older, so it may be hard to believe that cases of colorectal cancer are on the rise among young and middle-aged adults — but they are, and at an alarming rate.

According to a study conducted by American Cancer Society researchers, cases of colon and rectal cancer have been increasing by 1 to 2% each year among adults ages 20 to 39. This increase is alarming to researchers because cases had been decreasing in decades prior.

Dr. Duane Deivert is director of Gastroenterology at Geisinger Wilkes-Barre.

