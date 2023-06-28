BENTON — A 30-year-old woman has been locked up in the Columbia County Prison after allegedly shooting her boyfriend in the hip.
Troopers said Tayler Alecis Vanatta has been charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person as a result of the alleged incident, which occurred at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at 300 Main St., Benton.
