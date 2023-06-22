LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Arts Council invites artists of all ages to bring their bucket of chalk to downtown Lewisburg on Friday, July 7, for the free, family friendly Sidewalk Chalk Festival.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held Saturday, July 8.
Register in advance at LewisburgArtsCouncil.org and start working as soon as you arrive downtown. Online registration closes at 5 p.m. July 6. Or, you can register in person from 1 to 6 p.m. on the day of the festival in front of Brushstrokes, 340 Market St.
Throughout the day, featured artist Michelle Tavares will be working on her sidewalk chalk art in front of the post office. Tavares was the first-place winner of the Adult Age Group during the 2022 Sidewalk Chalk Festival.
Winners will be announced in front of Brushstrokes at 8 p.m. and posted online after the event. The top three creations in each of the five age groups will be awarded prizes courtesy of Sholley Insurance Agency, Purity Candy, and Brushstrokes. Special prize winners will be announced as well.
