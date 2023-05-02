LEWISBURG — Transitions of PA has been awarded $1,500 from Midd-West School District and $4,000 from Line Mountain School District to start a new prevention program to help address student-identified concerns in their communities.

Awards were made through local Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) grant cycle facilitated through the Community Giving Foundation. Transitions was recognized and received the funding on April 18, at Danville Area High School during an awards ceremony for all Youth in Philanthropy grantees.

