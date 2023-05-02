LEWISBURG — Transitions of PA has been awarded $1,500 from Midd-West School District and $4,000 from Line Mountain School District to start a new prevention program to help address student-identified concerns in their communities.
Awards were made through local Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) grant cycle facilitated through the Community Giving Foundation. Transitions was recognized and received the funding on April 18, at Danville Area High School during an awards ceremony for all Youth in Philanthropy grantees.
Transitions is in the process of launching a new prevention program that can be utilized for children and youth, ages 4 to 18. For the YIP grants, the focus will be on middle and high school students in the Midd-West and Line Mountain School Districts.
The program, called The Big Life Journey, will help students address issues related to self-esteem, responsible decision making, self-awareness, facilitating positive peer interactions, and overall mental health. The lessons in the program give youth an opportunity to develop a growth mindset, defined as believing that a person can grow and reach their potential in developing a positive social emotional skillset that they can carry forward in their lives. These transferable skills will support continued growth and success as the youth continue their journey of becoming productive members of society.
“We are excited to receive both grants and are looking forward to working collaboratively with both the students and school districts.” said Danielle McKnight, education specialist for Transitions of PA.
Transitions of PA, in collaboration with school district administration, teachers, and students, will provide this program to students and address the concerns shared through the PAYS student survey data.
Following the implementation and facilitation of this program Transitions hopes to see positives changes in future PA Youth Surveys (PAYS) Data for Line Mountain and Midd-West School Districts as recent surveys for both districts indicated significant concerns related to mental health and substance abuse.
“Primary prevention programs like the Big Life Journey are designed to reduce the overall likelihood that those who complete the program will become a victim or perpetrator of teen dating violence, intimate partner violence, or sexual violence. Overall, the program will help youth become more prepared to manage the challenges they will face in their lives,” stated Mae-Ling Kranz, CEO of Transitions.
