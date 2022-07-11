UPMC opens new primary care clinic

WILLIAMSPORT — On July 6, UPMC celebrated the opening of UPMC Primary Care in Williamsport. The teams from UPMC Family Medicine at Duboistown and UPMC Pediatrics at South Williamsport are relocating to the new facility on the second floor of 175 Pine St., Williamsport.
“For many years, UPMC Family Medicine at Duboistown and UPMC Pediatrics at South Williamsport have served South Williamsport and the surrounding communities. As their practices have grown, so has their need for more space,” said David Lopatofsky, M.D., chief medical officer, UPMC in North Central Pa. “This new location not only provides them with additional space for their current patients, but also offers space for future growth or adding additional services to serve our patients’ needs. We’re excited to see the impact this new location will have on the community.”
The clinic includes family medicine, pediatric, and laboratory services. It features comprehensive clinical treatment and office space of more than 11,500 square feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.