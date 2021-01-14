KUTZTOWN — Kutztown University has announced its fall dean's list.

To be eligible for the list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.

Local students named to the list include:

Brooke Bartlow of Montgomery

Elizabeth Crites of Milton

Keanna Kay Delp of Mifflinburg

Jordan A Derr of Milton

Emaleigh Greb of Mifflinburg

Jessa N. Paczkoski of Coal Township

Cameron St.James of Montgomery

Nina R. Willow of Milton

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.