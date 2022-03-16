MILTON — A four-year contract agreed upon between the Milton Area School District school board and the Milton Area Education Association (MAEA) is symbolic of the strong working relationship between the two sides, according to union President Kellie Brouse.
The board on Tuesday approved a new contract with the MAEA, running July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027. The current contract runs through June 30, 2023.
Following the meeting, Brouse said the MAEA approved the new contract prior to the board meeting.
“This speaks volumes of the working relationship we have together (with the board),” Brouse said. “It means so much that we are in a secure position for the next five years.”
Neither Brouse nor board President Christine Rantz were able to comment on the specifics of the contract. Both noted it must still be reviewed by attorneys representing the two sides.
Brouse classified the new contract as being an extension of the one teachers are currently working under. At the time that contract was approved in 2018, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said teachers would be eligible for a 3% raise in each year of the agreement.
Brouse said MAEA representatives approached board members a little more than one month ago and asked if they would be interested in negotiating a new contract.
“We really do recognize how hard their life has been for two years,” Rantz said, noting that teachers have faced many challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the meeting, board member Dr. Alvin Weaver thanked those who were involved in negotiating the contract.
“It’s a mutual agreement between the board and the union,” Weaver said. “It takes into consideration our staff, and our taxpayers as well.”
The board held a 20-minute executive session prior to approving the new contract.
Damion Spahr, of district construction management firm SitelogIQ, provided the board with an update on a proposed renovation project at Baugher Elementary School.
Spahr indicated the board could select contractors for the work in June. Previously, it was estimated the project could cost between $8 and $9 million.
Spahr provided the board with estimates on leasing or purchasing 10 mobile classrooms to house students throughout the estimated two-year project.
According to Spahr, the classrooms are available to lease for $20,700 per month, or approximately $500,000 over a two-year period. In addition, he said if the district opts to lease the classrooms it will incur $329,000 in startup costs and $115,000 in removal fees.
“These are big numbers,” Spahr said. “They are accurate numbers. They are, unfortunately, what this situation costs.”
He said it would cost the district $800,000 to purchase its own mobile classrooms.
Board member Eric Moser said when the district sold the former Montandon Elementary School building two years ago, he questioned whether the district would ever need the space to house students during a renovation. At that time, Moser said he was told the space was available.
“I don’t know how I was misled or how plans changed,” Moser said. “We are talking about $1 million. That isn’t anything tiny.”
Weaver also noted being told Montandon would not be needed to house students during a renovation project.
Director of Education Dr. Daphne Kirkpatrick said she recently presented some scenarios to the board to potentially save the district from having to utilize mobile classrooms.
According to Kirkpatrick, there is enough space available at White Deer Elementary School to move Baugher’s fifth-grade classrooms there during the renovation.
Kirkpatrick said she will continue to evaluate potential scenarios, including moving kindergarten to White Deer. She plans to have have the information compiled in order to be presented to the board in April.
In other business, the board approved hiring: Joanna Johnson, boys tennis coach, $2,214.50; Shawna Glenn and Jessica Knauer, Food Service employees, $13 per hour each; Gary Klick, custodian, $14.93 per hour; Darren Tull, assistant business administrator, $25.21 per hour.
Milania Aiello, a fourth-grade student, was named March Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Also recognized were: Katlyn Weaver, Rotary Student of the Month; and Jaydon Cottage, Outstanding Senior.
Jeremy Reichenbach, Food Service courier, was named the Panther Pride Award winner.
