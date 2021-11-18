SCRANTON – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that John C. Gurganus, former Chief of the Criminal Division, has been appointed United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Gurganus was appointed by order of United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. Mr. Gurganus’ interim appointment is for 120 days or until a presidential appointment is made, whichever occurs first.
Gurganus began his legal career as a law clerk to the late Honorable Richard P. Conaboy, United States District Court Judge, Scranton. Thereafter, he began his 33-year legal career with the United States Department of Justice. He entered the department through the Attorney General’s Honors Program in 1988, as a trial attorney with the Antitrust Division in the New York City Field Office. In 1989, he was appointed an Assistant United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, and has worked in the Scranton office since that time.
During his tenure with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gurganus has held a number of positions including First Assistant U.S. Attorney, Criminal Chief, Deputy Criminal Chief, and Lead Task Force Attorney for the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.
His experience includes the prosecution of a wide variety of cases, including public corruption, drug trafficking, violent crimes, tax evasion, child pornography, extortion, kidnapping, firearms offenses, and fraud crimes. Gurganus received two Department of Justice Director’s Awards for Superior Performance as an Assistant U.S Attorney: one for work in prosecuting drug overdose cases, and the other for obtaining a guilty verdict for an individual who attempted to provide material support to a terrorist organization.
Gurganus graduated from Villanova University in 1983 and received a B.A. with honors. He received his law degree in 1986 from the University of Notre Dame Law School. He resides in South Abington Township.
