NEW COLUMBIA — GAF Corp. recently announced today the start of polyisocyanurate (polyiso) insulation at its New Columbia manufacturing plant.
The facility enables GAF to elevate service to customers in northeast region as it adds manufacturing capacity. The roofing material is used in GAF EnergyGuard products.
Jim Schnepper, GAF CEO, said the added capacity will enable GAF to continue to expand their position in commercial roofing and deliver superior service.
Michael Widerquist, GAF-New Columbia plant manager, noted the "perfect match" of the manufacturing company with the surrounding community.
Over 50 jobs were recently added at the complex which also produces commercial thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) products and Cobra Ridge vent products.
