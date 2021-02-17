LEWISBURG — The Wednesday morning passing of syndicated radio host Rush Limbaugh prompted a wide range of thoughts among local broadcasters.
Limbaugh, 70, was remembered as the first of a wave of conservative talk radio hosts. He died from complications of lung cancer, a condition which he had announced on the air over a year ago.
Paul Herbert Hartman, a former WMLP personality, referred to Limbaugh as an “American icon” in part because his three-hour weekday program succeeded against all odds.
“Somehow or other (Limbaugh) decided he was going to launch this talk program,” Hartman said. “He was told by so many people as with so many entrepreneurs in America over the years that (it) won’t work. People won’t listen to a talk show on radio for two or three hours a day.”
Hartman also noted Limbaugh’s humor, satire and commercial savvy.
Syndication of the Limbaugh program began in 1988, Hartman noted, a time when AM radio listenership was dwindling. The program apparently resonated with a previously untapped audience and would soon be carried by more than 600 stations.
“I remember when I first heard it, like most everybody else who was a conservative, I said, ‘Wow!’” Hartman recalled. “My reaction was very much the same as millions of other people around the country. I’ve never heard anybody talk like this. He’s saying things I believe.”
Than Mitchell, a self-described “flaming liberal,” contrarian and radio veteran, offered sympathy to the Limbaugh family for its loss. Mitchell, in contrast to Limbaugh, described himself as a host who could make peace enough to be sociable with his adversaries.
“Limbaugh was the first voice that went with the Tea Party,” Mitchell said. “(He) really made and used it to send out what I consider to be harsh signals that looked more like he wanted warfare than discussion.”
Mitchell maintained that Limbaugh could have “owned a circus” thanks to his sense of salesmanship.
“In some cases what he sold was political, interesting and just negative to what I think,” Mitchell said. “In other cases he appeared to try and sell conspiracy theories and labelling people with things that were not at all constructive.”
Limbaugh’s career included periods of controversy.
Among them were a 2012 comparison of an advocate for mandatory insurance for contraceptives to a prostitute and 2007 criticism of Iraq war veterans. Limbaugh also drew fire for framing a wish that the policies of Barack Obama would fail as a wish for personal failure of the then-president-elect.
Mitchell suspected Limbaugh, and others who have achieved great success, can be deluded into thinking they can do or say anything they wish. He maintained supporters of the person in the spotlight can be the source of such delusion.
Mark Lawrence, WKOK news anchor and co-host of the On the Mark program, stressed he disagreed with Limbaugh’s political views. But he conceded the impact Limbaugh had on radio was phenomenal.
“AM radio owes a big part of its life to the vibrancy he put back into it to really keeping some of these smaller stations going,” Lawrence said. “WMLP was one of them. It was almost as though you had a period of time where you were just keeping the transmitter on. Then you had a revenue-generating portion of the day and that was when Rush was on.”
Limbaugh’s lung cancer was well-known and cited in recent predictions of the demise of right-leaning talk radio. But Hartman said conservative talk radio could still serve as a balance to institutions which lean to the left.
“The only place conservatives have to really hear the conservative message without any dilution is radio,” he concluded. “I don’t see how we are going to lose anything anywhere.”
Hartman, active with Susquehanna Valley Conservatives, added that discontent with Republican party leadership and decisions of some elected officials could also support conservative radio listenership.
